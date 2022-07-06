(NEXSTAR) – California is getting ready to send out another round of direct payments to millions of state residents later this year. State leaders say an estimated 23 million people will qualify for a tax refund up to $1,050, but not everyone will be getting a check.

In order to qualify for the new Middle Class Tax Refund (part of what state leaders have called an “inflation relief package” in the state budget), the California Tax Franchise Board tells Nexstar you must meet the following requirements.

Residency requirement

In order to qualify for the tax refund, you need to be a state resident at the time the payments go out.

You also need to have been a resident of California for at least six months of the 2020 tax year.

Income requirement

The payments are tiered by income bracket, with those who earn less money qualifying for a larger payment. Single filers making up to $250,000 and couples making up to $500,000 qualify for at least a partial payment. (You can see how much you qualify for here.)

If your adjusted gross income was $250,001 or higher as an individual, or $500,001 or higher as a joint filer, on your 2020 tax forms, you don’t qualify for the tax refund.

Tax deadline requirement

In order to receive a payment, you must have filed your 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021, the Tax Franchise Board says. If you missed the deadline, you do not qualify.

Tax filing status requirement

An additional requirement may impact some recent college graduates and young adults in California. In order to qualify for the payment, you cannot have been eligible to be claimed as a dependent during the 2020 tax year.

If you meet all four of the above requirements, you qualify for at least some portion of the Middle Class Tax Refund. The smallest payment possible is $200, while the largest is $1,050. The amount you get will depend on your income and if you have dependents.

Payments will be issued by direct deposit or debit cards. The Franchise Tax Board says more information will be coming soon on how and when Californians can accept to receive their payments.

The state is expected to start issuing the payments in late October and complete most payments by January 2023.