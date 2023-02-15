(KTXL) — The California National Guard along with help from other federal partners seized over two tons of methamphetamine.

According to the Office of the Governor of California, they seized 4,563 pounds of methamphetamine in a single bust.

The Office of the Governor of California said that the amount of meth seized was equivalent to $5.4 million dollars.

California has a $30 million budget to prevent drug trafficking as well as keep Californians safe from drugs.