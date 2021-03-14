California National Guard troops return home from Washington D.C.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – More than 200 Soldiers with the California National Guard are returning home from Washington D.C. this weekend.

According to a release by the California Military Department, the majority of the troops coming home provided civil support for the U.S. Capitol Police.

In mid-January, more than 300 troops were deployed for President Joe Biden’s inauguration to help with security.

The troops are from all over the state and belong to the 250th Military Intelligence Battalion in Moreno Valley and the 223rd Military Intelligence Battalion located in San Rafael.

The troops are expected to arrive at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, Moffett Air National Guard Base in Sunnyvale and Stockton Municipal Airport, according to the release.