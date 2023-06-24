California drivers may not take much comfort in this, but the Golden State no longer has the most expensive gasoline in the United States.

Over the past week, the average cost of regular unleaded in Washington State has reached $4.93 per gallon, topping California ($4.86/gallon), by 7 cents, according to AAA.

Both states are still well above the national average of $3.58 per gallon.

Perhaps more notable is how much lower fuel prices are compared to a year ago when Californians were paying a whopping $6.38 per gallon on average.

“Drivers are benefitting financially, with 20 gallons of gas costing nearly $30 less than last year. And with the cost for oil low, drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now,” said Andrew Gross with AAA. “We may be in a bit of a demand lull heading into the July Fourth holiday.”

In Los Angeles County, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.927 per gallon, but with a little research and driving, you can fill up your tank for much less.

According to Gas Buddy, quite a few gas stations in metropolitan Los Angeles are below $4.30/gallon, with and without memberships.