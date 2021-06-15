California Nurses Association urges people to continue wearing masks

Tuesday, California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and is ushering in what has been billed as the state’s “Grand Reopening.”

Vaccinated Californians are no longer required to wear masks in many environments, but the California Nurses Association is asking the public to keep masks on.

Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, a RN and the president of CNA, joined Mae to explain why they’re urging people to continue wearing masks despite new guidance from the state.

Good morning California.



It’s reopening day.



We’ve administered over 40 million vaccines.



Now…



No more social distancing.



No more capacity limits.



No more colors or county tiers.



And if you’re vaccinated—no more masks.



It’s a good day. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2021

Please, please just keep your masks on when you are indoors and in crowds. It’s such a simple but effective way of preventing Covid-19. This pandemic is not over. We still have upwards of 10,000 new infections and hundreds of deaths per day. Not even half the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. And some of the new variants are highly contagious and incredibly troubling. Please keep on masking to protect yourselves and your families. Zenei Triunfo-Cortez, RN and CNA president