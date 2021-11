At the beginning of 2021, California had only recovered 33.6% of jobs lost as the coronavirus sickened the state’s economy along with millions of people worldwide.

By October, that percentage had risen to 63.5%.

The state is making strides, but is it fast enough?

Dee Dee Myers, the director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and a former White House press secretary, joined Sonseeahray to discuss California’s economic comeback.