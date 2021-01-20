California: OK to use Moderna vaccine after illness reports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California says it’s safe to resume using a batch of coronavirus vaccine after some people fell ill and a halt to injections was recommended.

The decision frees up more than 300,000 doses to counties, cities and hospitals struggling to obtain supplies.

The state Department of Public Health on Sunday urged a pause in using a specific lot of the Moderna vaccine. That came after fewer than 10 people had possible allergic reactions after receiving shots at a San Diego vaccination site.

But the state’s epidemiologist says a safety review found “no scientific basis to continue the pause” and shots can resume immediately.