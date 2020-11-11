California orders 10 counties to roll back to more restrictive COVID-19 tiers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first time since California rolled out its new reopening strategy, not a single county is allowed to move forward in loosening lockdowns this week.

California has joined the rest of the country in seeing increases in COVID-19 numbers across the board, forcing several counties to roll back their reopening process.

The state’s top health official gave a warning Tuesday.

“If things stay the way they are between this week and next week, over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier. That certainly is an indication that we’re concerned and that we have to keep a close watch,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly.

COVID-19 cases, intensive care unit admissions and hospitalizations are all trending upward in California.

For the first time since late August, the state’s positivity rate crept past 4% and is sitting at 4.2% over the last week.

On Tuesday, the state’s top health officials ordered ten California counties to take a step back in the state’s reopening tier system.

Sacramento, San Diego and Stanislaus counties were pushed back to the purple widespread tier, the state’s most restrictive category.

Purple tier requires restaurants, gyms, places of worship and other businesses in those counties to stop indoor services and only operate outside, if it’s even possible.

“Whether you’re a business owner, or a patron, I think there is more that we can do — and when we do it and we do it together, we do see the rates come down. We’ve seen it before. We will see it again,” Ghaly said.

Another question for state leaders is when they will release rules or guidelines for Thanksgiving. Ghaly said to stay tuned because those guidelines are set to be released before Friday.