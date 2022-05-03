SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California political leaders and other organizations reacted to a report from Politico showing a draft opinion from the Supreme Court of the United States that suggested that a majority of justices may vote to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Governor Gavin Newsom, California Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, and California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said they would amend the state’s constitution to protect access to abortion.

“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased. We will fight. California is proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state. We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here,” the leaders of the state’s executive and legislative branches of government said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Gov. Newsom personally condemned the draft opinion.

This draft opinion is an appalling attack on the rights of women across this country and if it stands, it will destroy lives and put countless women in danger. It will be the end of fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for nearly 50 years. This is not an isolated incident, and it is not the end. We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority that will stop at nothing to take those rights away. This won’t stop with choice and the right to privacy. They are undermining progress, and erasing the civil protections and rights so many have fought for over the last half century. I’m furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into. We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced.” -Gov. Gavin Newsom, May 2, 2022

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California promised to help Californians and others who travel to the state.

“This is the nightmare scenario we in the reproductive health, rights, and justice space have been sounding the alarm about and especially once the U.S. Supreme Court had a conservative majority,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “…To Californians, and people who may seek care here due to hostile bans in their home state, know this: Planned Parenthood health centers across California will remain open. They will remain willing to help.”

The Supreme Court justices appointed by Republican presidents became a majority on the court after Donald Trump appointed three during his term.