California prepares for surge in vaccine demand as eligibility opens up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the state is expecting larger vaccine shipments than usual in the coming weeks.

CDPH officials said they’re expecting to receive an average of 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of April, working up to more than 3 million a week by the end of the month.

The state and its third-party administrator, Blue Shield, has 2,100 vaccination sites across California with the ability to administer 4 million doses per week, according to CDPH.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state is preparing for a surge in demand, which is expected due to vaccine eligibility rules changing on Thursday allowing people ages 50 and up to get the shot and those ages 16 and up two weeks later.

As of Tuesday, health officials said 17.6 million doses have been administered in the state with about 6.4 million Californians fully vaccinated.

Funding from the recently passed American Rescue Plan in Washington D.C. will help California’s vaccination effort, according to U.S. Senator Alex Padilla.

Padilla said Tuesday, $1 billion will be distributed to about 175 California community health clinics to expand vaccine access to vulnerable parts of the state.

The senator tweeted in part, “it’s an investment in Californians who need it most.”

State data showed as of Tuesday, about 3.46 million Californians in the state’s most vulnerable ZIP codes have been vaccinated.

State officials have set a short-term goal to vaccinate 4 million of those living in those areas. Once that happens, rules will be relaxed for the state’s blueprint for reopening, allowing counties to move into less restrictive tiers more easily.