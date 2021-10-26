California prison officials announce vaccine mandate for inmates who want visitors

(KTXL) — California corrections officials are mandating that inmates at its prisons and fire camps must be vaccinated or have a medical or religious exemption to have visitors.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the vaccine mandate for imprisoned people at its facilities will be effective Dec. 20, 2021.

“CDCR recognizes visiting is an important way to maintain family and community ties. At the same time, our first priority is the health and safety of those who live in and work in our facilities,” officials posted on the visitor page of the CDCR website.

The vaccine mandate does not apply to visitors and existing COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements will remain the same.

CDCR encourages those who are planning to visit one of their facilities to check the Family Visiting Status page to get rules, days and times for visiting at specific locations.

Due to the pandemic, CDCR officials stopped visitations in March 2020 and did not allow visits again until April 10, 2021.