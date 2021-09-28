California public health requires vaccine for care facility, in-home workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California officials are trying to prevent additional deaths of older Americans to the coronavirus by issuing a public health order Tuesday.

The order requires all workers in adult and senior care facilities and those who provide direct care at home to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

“These care settings are home to Californians with complex medical conditions, all of whom are at high risk of having severe but preventable outcomes including hospitalization, severe illness and death,” explained California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Tomás J. Aragón in a press release. “Increasing vaccination rates among those who are providing care will help curb the spread of COVID-19 in these high-risk settings.”

California has reported 19,830 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the pandemic with the most occurring in adult care facilities and in-home direct care settings.

Cases and outbreaks often include workers and unvaccinated people, according to CDPH.

Workers covered by Tuesday’s order must have their first dose of a one-dose regimen or their second dose of a two-dose regimen by November 30, 2021.

California is leading the nation in vaccinations according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with more than 50.4 million doses administered and 83.8% of the eligible population having received at least one dose.

In recent months the state has seen increasing numbers of individuals – overwhelmingly unvaccinated – contracting COVID-19 and being admitted to the hospital and the intensive care unit.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and free, according to CDPH.

Unvaccinated Californians age 12 and up and individuals who are eligible for boosters can go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule an appointment or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their county.