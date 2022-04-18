SAN DIEGO — California is one of the most eco-friendly states to live and work in, according to Yelp reviews.

While the Golden State may not have taken the No. 1 spot, California did come in as the second-most eco-friendly state in the United States.

So, who took the top spot?

Yelp says that Oregon’s “sustainability mentions in professional, home and local services, as well as restaurants and food categories” all helped to give the state the highest ranking. California’s highest ranking of electric vehicle charging mentions is what pushed it into the top two, the review site stated.

The third spot went to Vermont while Nevada and Washington took fourth and fifth places, respectively. Vermont, one of the only East Coast states in the top 10, took third due to mentions of electric vehicle charging, as well as restaurant and food sustainability initiatives.

To determine which states have the most environmentally conscious businesses and consumers, Yelp looked at the states that had the largest relative growth of sustainability mentions in reviews, including “EV charging,” “solar powered,” “locally sourced,” “vegan,” “plastic free” and “compostable,” since January 2018.

“Consumers are increasingly aware of the impact their choices have on the environment, and over the years have looked for more sustainable offerings whether they’re dining out, shopping, or driving,” Yelp says on its blog.

You can find all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. ranked from most to least eco-friendly below:

Oregon California Vermont Nevada Washington Colorado Hawaii Arizona West Virginia Maryland Iowa Massachusetts Idaho New Mexico Utah Rhode Island Pennsylvania Michigan Minnesota Nebraska Maine Georgia Ohio Oklahoma New Hampshire North Carolina New York Kentucky Illinois Virginia Washington, D.C. Florida Alaska Missouri Texas Delaware Arkansas New Jersey Wisconsin Montana Connecticut South Carolina Indiana South Dakota North Dakota Tenessee Alabama Wyoming Louisiana Mississippi Kansas