California Rental Housing Association discusses housing as eviction moratorium ends

Nationwide, the new rent report by Apartment Guide showed that the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom is up 10.8% when compared to this time last year.

Three California cities are in the top 10 for the highest increases, with prices jumping in Long Beach by more than 70%.

Overall, Sacramento has seen a slight drop in the same timeframe, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t struggling.

Christine La Marca, the president of the California Rental Housing Association, joined Sonseeahray to discuss housing as California enters its first full day out from under the state’s eviction moratorium.