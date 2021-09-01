California Restaurant Association CEO discusses Restaurant Revitalization Fund amid wildfires, COVID-19

Wildfires and the COVID-19 delta variant are wreaking havoc on the financial momentum the restaurant industry usually sees in the summer months.

Jot Condie, the president and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss hardships the industry is facing.

“I was talking to a few restauranteurs in the South Tahoe area and they were counting on this weekend to help them bounce back from what they’ve experienced … in terms of the shutdowns and reduction in customer base,” Condie explained. “This is going to certainly be a gut punch to restaurants in the Tahoe area who were counting on travelers.”

The California Restaurant Association, National Restaurant Association and 50 other state partners have sent a letter to Congress asking for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to be replenished.

About a third of California restaurants qualify for the Restaurant Revitalization Funds,” Condie said. Approximately 15,000 restaurants received those funds; 20,000 didn’t because the money ran out.

“There’s a huge unmet need in California,” Condie explained.