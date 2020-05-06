California retail stores ready for curbside pickup starting Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom gave more details on the state’s plan to move into the next phase of opening the economy this week.

Businesses across the state are gearing up for a different kind of grand opening.

“We’ll get through this,” said Roshaun Davis, who owns Display: California. “I think the best creativity comes out now in these times about how we move and how we shift.”

Stores like Display: California in Sacramento are prepared to offer what will be state-mandated, curbside pickup for retail.

Gov. Newsom visited the shop Tuesday. The governor said stores that sell clothing, toys, sporting goods and flowers can reopen with new state rules as soon as Friday.

Newsom confirmed malls and big box stores will remain closed for now, even if they can offer curbside pickup.

“Not in this first phase. We’re going to be working with counties on local variances,” he said.

Davis said he plans to take it slow with his reopening, while other counties like Yuba and Sutter are allowing malls, salons and barbershops to reopen this week, businesses the governor said the state is not ready to reopen.

“They’re making a big mistake. They’re putting their public at risk. They’re putting our progress at risk,” Newsom said. “We’ve been clear about that, well aware of those examples. These are exceptions, these are real exceptions. The overwhelming majority of Californians are playing by the rules, doing the right thing.”

The governor is set to release the full set of updated guidelines Thursday.