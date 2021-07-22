California Retailer’s Association discusses retail theft prevention efforts

According to the data scientists at Zenreach, there’s been a 120% jump in foot traffic to California’s retail, restaurant and entertainment venues this year when compared to the first seven months of 2020.

In Sacramento, the increase has been 105%.

But, as impressive as those numbers are, post the height of the pandemic, retailers are also dealing with a rise in shoplifting.

Rachel Michelin, the CEO of California Retailer’s Association, joined Sonseeahray to discuss retail theft and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest efforts to curb it.