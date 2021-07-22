California Retailer’s Association discusses retail theft prevention efforts

California

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

According to the data scientists at Zenreach, there’s been a 120% jump in foot traffic to California’s retail, restaurant and entertainment venues this year when compared to the first seven months of 2020.

In Sacramento, the increase has been 105%.

But, as impressive as those numbers are, post the height of the pandemic, retailers are also dealing with a rise in shoplifting. 

Rachel Michelin, the CEO of California Retailer’s Association, joined Sonseeahray to discuss retail theft and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest efforts to curb it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News