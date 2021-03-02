California rock climbing centers appeal to reopen in the purple tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rock climbing gyms in California are asking the state to allow for reopening within the purple tier.

In most of the state, gyms cannot let people back inside unless the county is in the red tier. Even then, capacity must be limited.

A new petition is hoping to change that by getting Gov. Gavin Newsom to turn his attention to the rock climbing portion of the fitness industry.

Owners of rock climbing centers are now arguing their businesses are safe to open up, with several forming the California Indoor Climbing Coalition.

They recently met with state officials, asking them to change the tier system and include climbing centers in the businesses that can be open in the purple, most restrictive tier.

“We are trying now to appeal to the state and tell them we can be open. We have large spaces with good ventilation,” said Theresa Loewen, staff manager at the Granite Arch Climbing Center. “We have ample space … to allow for physical distancing. Our sport by nature normally only has two people together at once.”

The coalition said it still has not heard back from officials.