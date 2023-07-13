(KTXL) — CAL FIRE is providing schools in California with $47 million to remove asphalt and replace it with trees and other plants.

The project’s aim is to create cooler spaces to protect students from extreme heat.

According to the Governor’s Office, the money will fund “six implementation projects and nine planning projects” at 100 schools. The “nature-based designs” on school campuses are meant to promote children’s safe physical activity, mental health, and overall well-being.

“These innovative investments set the state on a path to creating green schoolyards where they are needed most—in our urban centers and in disadvantaged and underserved communities,” CAL FIRE Director Joe Tyler said.

“Creating schoolyards where children can safely be outside, protected from extreme heat and surrounded by vegetation instead of concrete is something CAL FIRE is proud to support, and is something every child should be able to experience at school where they learn and grow,” Tyler said.

The Governor’s Office said the $47 million is just the first round of California’s $117 million Green Schoolyard Grant program which is a part of the governor’s $52.3 billion California Climate Commitment budget.

“California is heading into a hotter, drier future and extreme heat will only become more dangerous. We’re taking action to protect our kids – especially in underserved communities – from hotter temperatures with our best defense: nature,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

“We’re helping schools tear out asphalt that can reach 140 degrees on hot days – planting trees for shade and adding other plants to provide kids with safer, cooler spaces at school,” Newsom added.