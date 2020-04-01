California schools won’t reopen this academic year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that schools in the state will not reopen by the end of the academic year, but classes will still be in session online.

State schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond told districts on Tuesday that they should be prepared for distance learning protocols to be in place through the end of the school year.

“Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond wrote in a Tuesday letter to district leaders. “This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning.”

This is a developing story.