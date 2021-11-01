California sends out 1.1 million more stimulus checks

California has issued over 1 million new stimulus checks since late last week, the bulk of which are expected to go out by mail starting Monday.

The latest batch of Golden State Stimulus II payments includes 1.15 million payments with a total valuation of $857 million, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

Of the newest disbursement, 750,000 paper checks are scheduled to be mailed out as early as Monday, while 400,000 payments were directly deposited into bank accounts last Friday.

However, it can take several days for a payment to be received by direct deposit and up to three weeks to get a check by mail once it is sent, a Tax Board spokesperson said.

For those who qualify for a GSS II payment and typically receive their state income tax refund through mail, checks are being distributed based on the last three digits of a recipient’s ZIP code.

Based on the scheduled released by the tax board, the state has either sent or is in the process of mailing checks to ZIP codes with the last three digits of 000 to 375.

So far, the state has distributed more than 4.4 million GSS II payments with a total value of over $4 billion, according to the Tax Board.

The stimulus checks are being sent out on a rolling basis through the beginning of next year, with an estimated 9 million Californians expected to receive one.

The state began sending out GSS II checks in late August. Eligible residents will receive a check of $600, plus an extra $500 for a qualifying dependent, bringing the total possible to $1,100.

To be eligible, you must be a California resident who submitted a 2020 state income tax return on or before Oct. 15, 2021, made $75,000 or less last year, have a Social Security Number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and can’t be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

California has an online tool that helps residents determine if they are eligible for the payment.

More information on the Golden State Stimulus program can be found through the Tax Board’s comprehensive guide here.