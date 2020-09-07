California sets record with 2M acres burned so far this year

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffery Shipman, left, stands along California State Highway 168 as the Creek Fire burns in the near vicinity, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Shaver Lake, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires have burned more than two million acres in California this year, setting a new state record even as crews battled dozens of growing blazes in sweltering temperatures Monday that strained the electrical grid and threatened power outages for millions.

The most striking thing about the record is how early it was set, with the most dangerous part of the year ahead, said Lynne Tolmachoff, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“It’s a little unnerving because September and October are historically our worst months for fires,” she said. “It’s usually hot, and the fuels really dry out. And we see more of our wind events.”

The previous record was 1.96 million acres (793,184 hectares) burned in 2018. Cal Fire began keeping the records in 1987.

Dry, hot winds are predicted to raise fire danger to critical levels in the coming days.