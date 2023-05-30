SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair will be returning to Sacramento in mid-July.
People attending the fair from July 14 to July 30 will be able to see live performances, competitions, cooking challenges and eat their way through a food festival.
Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your State Fair experience.
Location:
- Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 United States
The Main Gate is located on Exposition Boulevard and Heritage Way.
Dates:
- July 14– July 30
Box Office Hours
- July 5 – July 7: 11:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.
- July 7 – July 9: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- July 10 – July 13: 10 a.m – 6 p.m.
- July 14 – July 16: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Opening weekend)
- July 17 – July 20: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- July 21 – July 23: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- July 24 – July 27: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- July 28 – July 30: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Closing Night Hours:
- No handstamps after 6:30 p.m.
- No re-entry after 7:00 p.m.
- Parking gates close at 7 p.m.
- No automobile access at Main Gate Loop after 7 p.m.
- No admission after 8 p.m.
- Box office closes at 8 p.m.
- Uber & Lyft pick up at Lot B
Tickets:
- Unlimited Ride Wristband: $37 (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday)
- Unlimited Ride Wristband: $42 (Friday, Saturday, Sundays)
- Unlimited Ride wristbands include the sky ride
- Adult Daily Admission: $14 for an advanced ticket and $16 for regular admission
- Senior Daily Admission: $10 advanced ticket and $12 regular admission (Ages 62+)
- Carnival Tickets $1 each ticket (Must be purchased in carnival)
- Carnival Fast Pass $10 (Must be purchased in carnival)
Admission for children ages 4 and younger is free. Visit the Cal Expo admissions page for more information on booking tickets.
Parking:
- State Fair Parking: $15
- General Parking (events and shows): $10
- Concert Parking: $15
Cash and credit cards are accepted forms of payment, according to the Cal Expo website.
Packages:
- Fun Pack $49.99
- 4 single-day general admissions
- 4 ride tickets (each good for one ride in the Carnival or on the Monorail)
- 1 parking pass
- State Fair Season Pass $35.99
- Daily State Fair admission
- Three daily parking passes package $30
- 1 parking pass valid per day
Main Gate Hours:
- Monday-Thursday: 11 am-10 pm
- Friday-Sunday: 10 am-10 pm
Green Gate Hours:
- Opens at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
- Opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday
Carnival Hours:
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Opens at 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday: Opens at 11 am
Kids Park Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Opens at 1 pm
Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday: Opens at 11 am
Concerts:
Concerts are free to attend with a fair ticket, but music fans can reserve seats for concerts for $25, according to the fair’s website.
Here’s who has been announced to perform at the fair this year.
•Friday, July 14 — Fitz and the Tantrums
•Saturday, July 15 — Boys II Men
•Sunday, July 16 — Ashley McBryde
•Monday, July 17 — Queen Nation
•Tuesday, July 18 — Ginuwine
•Wednesday, July 19 — LeAnn Rimes
•Thursday, July 20 — Scotty McCreery
•Friday, July 21 — Revisiting Creedence
•Saturday, July 22 — The Isley Brothers
•Sunday, July 23 — Third Eye Blind
•Monday, July 24 — SantanaWays
•Tuesday, July 25 — 38 Special
•Wednesday. July 26 — Ashanti
•Thursday, July 27 — George Thorogood & The Destroyers
•Friday, July 28 — Gin Blossoms
•Saturday, July 29 — Kool & the Gang
•Sunday, July 30 — Trace Adkins