SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair will be returning to Sacramento in mid-July.

People attending the fair from July 14 to July 30 will be able to see live performances, competitions, cooking challenges and eat their way through a food festival.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your State Fair experience.

Location:

Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 United States

The Main Gate is located on Exposition Boulevard and Heritage Way.

Dates:

July 14– July 30

Box Office Hours

July 5 – July 7: 11:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.

July 7 – July 9: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

July 10 – July 13: 10 a.m – 6 p.m.

July 14 – July 16: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Opening weekend)

July 17 – July 20: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

July 21 – July 23: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

July 24 – July 27: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

July 28 – July 30: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Closing Night Hours: No handstamps after 6:30 p.m. No re-entry after 7:00 p.m. Parking gates close at 7 p.m. No automobile access at Main Gate Loop after 7 p.m. No admission after 8 p.m. Box office closes at 8 p.m. Uber & Lyft pick up at Lot B



Tickets:

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $37 (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday)

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $42 (Friday, Saturday, Sundays) Unlimited Ride wristbands include the sky ride

Adult Daily Admission: $14 for an advanced ticket and $16 for regular admission

Senior Daily Admission: $10 advanced ticket and $12 regular admission (Ages 62+)

Carnival Tickets $1 each ticket (Must be purchased in carnival)

Carnival Fast Pass $10 (Must be purchased in carnival)

Admission for children ages 4 and younger is free. Visit the Cal Expo admissions page for more information on booking tickets.

Parking:

State Fair Parking: $15

General Parking (events and shows): $10

Concert Parking: $15

Cash and credit cards are accepted forms of payment, according to the Cal Expo website.

Packages:

Fun Pack $49.99 4 single-day general admissions 4 ride tickets (each good for one ride in the Carnival or on the Monorail) 1 parking pass

State Fair Season Pass $35.99 Daily State Fair admission

Three daily parking passes package $30 1 parking pass valid per day



Main Gate Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 11 am-10 pm

Friday-Sunday: 10 am-10 pm

Green Gate Hours:

Opens at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday

Carnival Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Opens at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday: Opens at 11 am

Kids Park Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Opens at 1 pm

Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday: Opens at 11 am

Concerts:

Concerts are free to attend with a fair ticket, but music fans can reserve seats for concerts for $25, according to the fair’s website.

Here’s who has been announced to perform at the fair this year.

•Friday, July 14 — Fitz and the Tantrums

•Saturday, July 15 — Boys II Men

•Sunday, July 16 — Ashley McBryde

•Monday, July 17 — Queen Nation

•Tuesday, July 18 — Ginuwine

•Wednesday, July 19 — LeAnn Rimes

•Thursday, July 20 — Scotty McCreery

•Friday, July 21 — Revisiting Creedence

•Saturday, July 22 — The Isley Brothers

•Sunday, July 23 — Third Eye Blind

•Monday, July 24 — SantanaWays

•Tuesday, July 25 — 38 Special

•Wednesday. July 26 — Ashanti

•Thursday, July 27 — George Thorogood & The Destroyers

•Friday, July 28 — Gin Blossoms

•Saturday, July 29 — Kool & the Gang

•Sunday, July 30 — Trace Adkins