SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair will be returning to Sacramento in mid-July.

People attending the fair from July 14 to July 30 will be able to see live performances, competitions, cooking challenges and eat their way through a food festival.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of your State Fair experience. 

Location:

  • Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd Sacramento, CA 95815 United States

The Main Gate is located on Exposition Boulevard and Heritage Way.

Dates:

  • July 14– July 30 

Box Office Hours

  • July 5 – July 7: 11:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.
  • July 7 – July 9: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • July 10 – July 13: 10 a.m – 6 p.m.
  • July 14 – July 16: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. (Opening weekend)
  • July 17 – July 20: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • July 21 – July 23: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • July 24 – July 27: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • July 28 – July 30: 9:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
    • Closing Night Hours:
    • No handstamps after 6:30 p.m.
    • No re-entry after 7:00 p.m.
    • Parking gates close at 7 p.m.
    • No automobile access at Main Gate Loop after 7 p.m.
    • No admission after 8 p.m.
    • Box office closes at 8 p.m.
    • Uber & Lyft pick up at Lot B

Tickets:

  • Unlimited Ride Wristband: $37 (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday)
  • Unlimited Ride Wristband: $42 (Friday, Saturday, Sundays)
    • Unlimited Ride wristbands include the sky ride
  • Adult Daily Admission: $14 for an advanced ticket and $16 for regular admission
  • Senior Daily Admission: $10 advanced ticket and $12 regular admission (Ages 62+)
  • Carnival Tickets $1 each ticket (Must be purchased in carnival)
  • Carnival Fast Pass $10 (Must be purchased in carnival)

Admission for children ages 4 and younger is free. Visit the Cal Expo admissions page for more information on booking tickets. 

Parking:

  • State Fair Parking: $15
  • General Parking (events and shows): $10
  • Concert Parking: $15

Cash and credit cards are accepted forms of payment, according to the Cal Expo website. 

Packages:

  • Fun Pack $49.99
    • 4 single-day general admissions
    • 4 ride tickets (each good for one ride in the Carnival or on the Monorail)
    • 1 parking pass
  • State Fair Season Pass $35.99
    • Daily State Fair admission
  • Three daily parking passes package $30
    • 1 parking pass valid per day

Main Gate Hours:

  • Monday-Thursday: 11 am-10 pm
  • Friday-Sunday: 10 am-10 pm

Green Gate Hours:

  • Opens at 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
  • Opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday

Carnival Hours:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Opens at 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday: Opens at 11 am

Kids Park Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Opens at 1 pm
Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday: Opens at 11 am

Concerts: 

Concerts are free to attend with a fair ticket, but music fans can reserve seats for concerts for $25, according to the fair’s website.  

Here’s who has been announced to perform at the fair this year.

•Friday, July 14 — Fitz and the Tantrums

•Saturday, July 15 — Boys II Men

•Sunday, July 16 — Ashley McBryde

•Monday, July 17 — Queen Nation

•Tuesday, July 18 — Ginuwine

•Wednesday, July 19 — LeAnn Rimes

•Thursday, July 20 — Scotty McCreery

•Friday, July 21 — Revisiting Creedence

•Saturday, July 22 — The Isley Brothers

•Sunday, July 23 — Third Eye Blind

•Monday, July 24 — SantanaWays

•Tuesday, July 25 — 38 Special 

•Wednesday. July 26 — Ashanti

•Thursday, July 27 — George Thorogood & The Destroyers

•Friday, July 28 — Gin Blossoms

•Saturday, July 29 — Kool & the Gang

•Sunday, July 30 — Trace Adkins