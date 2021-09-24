California State Fair returns to Cal Expo in 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California State Fair will return to Cal Expo in 2022.

Cal Expo’s Board of Directors announced Friday that the event will return from July 15 through Jul 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce that the California State Fair will come roaring back in 2022,” said Cal Expo Board of Directors Chair Jess Durfee. “While Cal Expo has been honored to provide support and much-needed aid to Californians during this health crisis, our region and state have greatly missed the excitement of the State Fair.”

Since March of last year, Cal Expo has served as a mass testing site for COVID-19, as well as the location for two vaccination sites led by Sacramento County Public Health and Kaiser Permanente. Cal Expo also provided shelter trailers and warming centers for those suffering from homelessness.

The state fair will host a number of competitions and showcase the state’s best wines, cheeses, craft beers, cannabis, olive oils and fine arts

