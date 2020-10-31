California state leaders roll out ramped-up COVID-19 testing program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The state officially rolled out its new ramped-up coronavirus testing program, which starts next week.

“It’s happening exactly at the right time when more pressure is being placed because of the increase we’re experiencing around this nation,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He and other state leaders toured the brand new COVID-19 testing lab in Southern California Friday.

The new $25 million lab in Valencia is part of California’s recent $1.4 billion contract with diagnostics company PerkinElmer. It aims to significantly boost the state’s testing capabilities, adding an extra 150,000 processed tests a day with a goal of a 24-hour turnaround time.

The latest state data shows labs across California are averaging a 1.2-day turnaround time with about 100,000 tests a day.

“This lab represents a true opportunity, not just to things at a scale that really only California can achieve,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The governor said the lab started intaking samples this week.

Health leaders say this new partnership will help deploy testing resources to communities in need.

“We are going to be deploying mobile units. We are going to be deploying buses to places where they’re needed. We’re going to be partnering with community-based organizations, with churches and with others so that testing is available everywhere where people need to be tested,” said Dr. Gil Chavez of the California Coronavirus Testing Task Force.

The software used in the lab will, for the first time, directly report testing data to the state’s new COVID-19 electronic reporting system.

The contract with PerkinElmer expires in March 2021.