California state parks partially close to encourage social distancing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) — California State Parks put the locks on about a third of its parking lots and access roads Friday to keep cars away.

The state is hoping to encourage Californians to stay home and socially distance.

“Our goal is to make sure we’re able to practice social and physical distance of 6 feet or more,” said Adeline Yee with the state park system.

The number of parks closed is constantly changing, according to officials. About 98 of the state’s 280 parks and beaches are currently closed to vehicle traffic.

“What we saw last weekend was people coming out to our state parks and beaches were not practicing those recommendations,” said Yee.

State park officials understand the need to balance the stay-at-home order with exercise, so they’re hoping to encourage Californians to do it closer to their homes.

“We recommend you walk or bike to the park as well. When you are out there you still have to maintain that social distance of 6 feet,” said Yee.

Trails and non-campground areas are also still open.

“Our state parks peace officers will be controlling state park units to make sure people are practicing these recommendations,” explained Yee.

But residents could see more state park closures if guidelines are not followed and parks continue to be filled with people.

“If these safety measures are not enough to keep the public safe, we have to take additional measures which could include closing trails, bathrooms and other amenities,” said Yee.

There is no date for when the parks will open again. According to officials, they will stay closed until further notice.

A full list of parks affected by the closures can be found here.