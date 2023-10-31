California State University faculty members voted Monday to authorize a strike, if necessary, to secure a new deal.

About 95% of the voting members from The California Faculty Association, the union representing the faculty across Cal State’s 23 campuses, voted to authorize a strike.

The union demands a pay raise, manageable workloads, expanded paid parental leave and more counselors, along with other demands.

“When our re-opener bargaining campaign began on May 1st – International Workers’ Day – we asserted that faculty working conditions are student learning conditions. Our aspirational contract demands insist that our students deserve better, that our faculty deserve better,” Vang Vang, CFA treasurer and Fresno State librarian said in a statement.

The union plans to present its demands to Chancellor Mildred García during the Nov. 7 CSU Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach.

CSU provided this statement to KTLA.

“The result of California Faculty Association’s (CFA) strike authorization vote is not unexpected. Similar authorizations were requested and approved by CFA members in prior CSU/CFA negotiations, and the strike authorization vote has now become a routine part of CFA’s post-impasse negotiation strategy,” a CSU spokesperson said.

“The approval of the strike vote gives CFA’s leadership the authority to initiate a strike or other concerted activities in the event that the parties do not reach an agreement at the conclusion of the statutory impasse procedure, but does not guarantee CFA members will go on strike.

The CSU remains committed to the collective bargaining process and reaching a negotiated agreement with the CFA as we have done with five of our other employee unions in recent weeks.”