California sues Walmart over hazardous waste disposal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is suing Walmart.

The retail giant is in trouble with the state for allegedly illegally disposing of hazardous waste, according to a press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta.

“Walmart is alleged to have violated California’s environmental laws and regulations by disposing of hazardous waste products at local landfills that are not equipped or authorized to receive this type of waste. The waste includes alkaline and lithium batteries, insect killer sprays and other pesticides, aerosol cans, toxic cleaning supplies, electronic waste, latex paints, and LED lightbulbs, as well as confidential customer information,” Bonta’s office said.

BREAKING: California sues Walmart for illegally disposing hazardous waste from 300 stores across the state.



CA Attorney General Rob Bonta says the department store giant has improperly dumped more than 159,000 pounds of hazardous waste each year from last six years in CA. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) December 20, 2021

Twelve district attorneys have joined in on the lawsuit, including Alameda County’s DA.

When asked whether other retailers are facing the same problem, Bonta said in a press conference that he does not want to comment on potential other ongoing investigations.

This story will be updated.