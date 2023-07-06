(KTXL) — California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said he is considering running for governor in 2026.

On Wednesday, Thurmond shared a post on Twitter announcing his interest.

“Growing up in poverty as a Black and Latino kid without my parents, I lived the struggles that so many Californians face every day — that’s why I dedicated my career to fighting for a brighter future for California’s children,” Thurmond said.

“Over the coming months, I will be seriously exploring a run for Governor in 2026, and I have formed a committee to begin that process.”

Thurmond served on the West Contra Costa Unified School Board and completed two terms in the State Assembly before being elected to the state superintendent position in 2018.

Thurmond is from Monterey, California.