California suspect flees using underwater ‘sea scooter’

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man wanted for his role in an alleged $35 million Ponzi scheme was arrested after evading FBI agents by swimming into California’s largest reservoir using an underwater “sea scooter.”

When agents went to arrest the 44-year-old, he hopped in a pickup and led them on a chase that ended at the shoreline of Lake Shasta north of Redding.

The suspect spent nearly 30 minutes in the frigid water using the Yamaha 350Li submersible device before he eventually resurfaced and was handcuffed.