California to award 15 more ‘Vax for the Win’ program winners with $50,000

(KTXL) — A previous Vax for the Win program winner is expected to join Governor Gavin Newson Friday as he announces 15 more $50,000 winners as part of the state’s multimillion-dollar vaccine incentive program.

Newsom is also expected to announce more partnerships with California-based businesses to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and celebrate the state’s reopening on Tuesday.

California has seen a 13% increase in vaccinations administered compared to the previous week, making the state one of the only states in the country to achieve a week-over-week increase in the rate of vaccinations, the governor’s office reported.

On June 4, Newsom, along with the help of a UC Davis pediatric emergency nurse and Sen. Richard Pan, drew 15 numbers from a lottery ball machine to represent the counties where each winning resident lives.

Populous counties accounted for most of the winners — three each came from Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Clara and two from San Francisco. Alameda, Orange, Mendocino and San Luis Obispo counties had one each.

One of the first winners was announced Wednesday.

In a video shared on Twitter, the governor’s office introduced a man named Tony who says he learned June 4 he was one of 15 vaccinated Californians who won $50,000 during the drawing that day.

Meet Tony, one of the $50k #VaxFTW winners who still can’t believe he won! 🏆



More $50k winners will be picked on 6/11. 💥



$1.5 MILLION winners will be picked on 6/15 as CA fully reopens. 💥



Get vaccinated now to be be in the drawing for cash prizes! https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq pic.twitter.com/jdqJDdi83P — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2021

Tony was randomly picked out of 21.5 million Californians who had received at least COVID-19 vaccine dose prior to the first drawing.

On the day the state will fully reopen, June 15, 10 grand prize winners will get $1.5 million each, bringing the total prize money to $16.5 million — the largest of any vaccination prize in the country.

Any California resident age 12 and older who got at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot is automatically entered to win the cash prizes.

Prize winners will be contacted by the state and will remain anonymous unless they give the state permission to share their names.

They have 96 hours to claim their prizes before the state draws alternate winners.

Additionally, the state has plans to distribute 2 million $50 gift cards to people who get shots.

The Associated Press Contributed tot his report.