ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting April 1, California will expand its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 50 years and older.

Governor Gavin Newsom was in Orange County on Thursday for the announcement.

Newsom says everyone 16 years and older will be eligible to get the vaccine starting April 15.

The state expects to receive a weekly shipment of 2.5 million doses in the first half of April, and 3 million in the second half.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.