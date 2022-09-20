CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that California would send 15 members of the state’s FEMA Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Task Forces to Puerto Rico to assist in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Fiona.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday and unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.

“As we manage the ongoing emergency response to wildfires and support impacted communities, California is carefully assessing and balancing resources to answer the call to aid our fellow Americans in a time of great need,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci.

A press release from the governor’s office said the crew members are “highly specialized” and are trained in “structural collapse and swift water/flood environments.”

The team being sent is made up of members from the Orage County Fire Authority, the Riverside City Fire Department and the Sacramento City Fire Department.

The governor’s office said that there are 28 National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in the continental United States, eight of which are based in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.