California veterans organizations ask Newsom to reopen veteran posts, halls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans organizations are banding together in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The California State Commanders Veterans Council is asking the state to allow their posts and halls to reopen.

“It’s not just the VFW that are suffering, it’s all the other organizations that serve veterans,” State Commander of the Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars John Lowe told FOX40.

Lowe said the closures have impacted many of the state’s 1.6 million veterans.

“We need our places open so our veterans have a place to go,” Lowe explained.

Posts and halls that would normally be full now sit empty.

The state classified veterans establishments as bars under reopening guidelines.

“Many of our places possess liquor licenses and things of that nature but we also do a lot of other things. I mean, we can open up our facilities and close the bar portion,” Lowe said.

Lowe said posts are more than entertainment and they offer veterans support and needed resources.

“It’s a place for them to take some time and go talk with folks, you know, experiencing the same issues and be able to talk through issues. It’s also a place for us to help veterans obtain benefits and other educational programs that they’re looking for,” Lowe explained.



He said because VFW posts can’t operate, some are struggling to pay their bills.

“We’ve already lost five since this started and we got a couple more that are really barely hanging on,” Lowe said.

FOX40 asked the governor’s office for comment and received the following response from the California Department of Veterans Affairs instead:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted access to benefits and services for all Californians, including our state’s 1.6 million veterans. We strongly encourage veterans to reach out to the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), which can help connect them with the benefits and services they have earned. Additionally, CalVet has Local Interagency Network Coordinators (LINCs) throughout the state who can connect directly with veterans to address their needs. Contact CalVet at 800-952-5626 or visit https://www.calvet.ca.gov/covid19 for more information. We understand the valuable resources our Veteran Service Organization posts provide. The criteria for re-opening are established with the public’s health in mind, in consultation with county public health officials.To protect the safety and health of all Californians, the Blueprint for a Safer Economy includes policies for loosening and tightening restrictions based on activities and the risk of spreading COVID-19. As data and science evolve, these guidelines will be updated accordingly. CalVet also works closely with the County Veteran Service Officers in each county to ensure veterans and their families can apply for benefits and connect with local resources in their area. Visit https://www.calvet.ca.gov/VetServices/Pages/CVSO-Locations.aspx to connect with a County Veteran Service Officer. Lindsey Sin, Acting Deputy Secretary, Communications Deputy Secretary, Women Veterans Affairs, California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet)

Lowe said veteran’s posts and halls should be considered essential businesses.

“We just want to be reclassified so that we can take care of business for veterans,” Lowe said.

Below is the full letter from the California State Commanders Veterans Council: