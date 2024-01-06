(FOX40.COM) – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) welcomed more than 90 new members of law enforcement during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento.

“During the past six months in the Academy, these men and women forged a foundation of dedication, discipline, and duty,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Congratulations to the newest members of our CHP family. They are not just officers – they are leaders who have chosen to serve and protect the communities that depend on them.”

CHP Academy cadet training reportedly consists of vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators such as those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. CHP said cadet also includes training in nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, cultural diversity, mental illness response, crisis intervention techniques, and more.

The graduating class of 95 officers included four women who will report for duty on Jan. 15, 2024, at area offices throughout the state, according to CHP.

A new class of more than 100 cadets will begin their 26 weeks of training at the CHP Academy that same day, which will bring the total number of cadets in training to more than 300. CHP said it hopes to hire 1,000 new officers.