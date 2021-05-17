California will hold off on updating mask guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California will wait to update its mask guidance until June 15, officials said Monday.

Governor Gavin Newsom previously said June 15 is when the state would fully reopen.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said waiting would allow people to prepare for the change and for the state to determine how updated guidance would be implemented.

“This is in no way saying the CDC guidance is wrong or challenging that science,” Ghaly said.

The announcement comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its mask-wearing guidelines, saying people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could stop wearings masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s former chief of staff, Ann O’Leary, was among those upset by the CDC’s decision.

“My blood is boiling that @CDCgov acted so irresponsibly to adopt an ‘honor code’ for public mask wearing,” she tweeted. “It’s not good public health advice to say to parents whose kids can’t get vaccinated, just trust the public to do the right thing with all the politicization over masks.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.