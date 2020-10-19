California will review federally-approved COVID-19 vaccines before distributing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state will independently review federally-approved vaccines for the coronavirus before distributing them.

Newsom said California is planning for mass vaccine distribution some time in 2021, with some groups most at risk taking priority, such as the elderly, disabled, essential workers, incarcerated people and minority communities that have been hit hard by the virus.

“Of course we’re not going to take anyone’s word for it..” Gov. Newsom says as he announces new independent group that will review eventual FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine for California.



Here is who is in the group: pic.twitter.com/5F5e1ukIbU — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 19, 2020

Newsom said California Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will discuss new guidelines for sports and theme parks on Tuesday. Ghaly is also expected to announce other interventions for counties that continue to struggle with virus positivity and hospitalization rates.

