California wineries, distilleries can open outdoors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Saturday, breweries, wineries and distilleries that do not serve meals can open outdoors if they are in the purple and red tiered counties, according to updated state guidelines.

Breweries and distilleries not serving meals were previously closed in both tiers, according to the California Department of Public Health.

In the new guidelines for those in purple and red tiers, reservations are required, and patrons can be there for 90 minutes maximum. Service for on-site consumption must end by 8 p.m.

For those in the orange tier, indoor operations may begin with either 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

In the yellow tier, indoor operations can increase to 50% capacity or 200 people.

Previous guidelines for breweries, wineries and distilleries that provide meals are still in place.

Bars that do not serve meals are to remain closed in the purple and red tiered counties, according to new guidelines. In the orange tier, bars can open outdoors with modifications.

In the yellow tier, bars that do not serve meals may begin indoor operations with modifications of 25% maximum capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.