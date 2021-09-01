Californians affected by Dixie, River fires can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The state’s unemployment agency will be offering benefits for some Californians who were affected by the Dixie and River fires.

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has determined that individuals who lost work or self-employment as a direct result of the Dixie Fire in Plumas and Lassen Counties, and the River Fire in Placer and Nevada counties, are now eligible to apply for (Disaster Unemployment Assistance) benefits,” the Employment Development Department said.

Applications should be filed by Oct. 1, though EDD provides exemptions if there is a “good cause.”

To learn more, click or tap here.