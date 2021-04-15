Californians ages 16 and up can now get COVID-19 vaccinations

Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit vaccination sites in Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thursday marks a major milestone for COVID-19 vaccinations in California, with all residents 16 and older becoming eligible to get their shots.

A parent or legal guardian must be present to sign consent forms for minors. The consent forms are required for anyone under 18 years old.

Statewide, counties such as Yolo, Placer, Los Angeles and Stanislaus have already opened their eligibility to those 16 and older.

Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit vaccination sites in Alameda and San Joaquin counties to give an update on the state’s progress.

So far, nearly 24 million doses have been administered across the state. California is sticking to Newsom’s timeline of June 15 to completely reopen the state without restrictions.

You can find and schedule an appointment at myturn.ca.gov.