SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Californians will be asked to conserve energy for the fifth straight day in order to protect the electrical grid during hot conditions.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has extended its Flex Alert for Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Flex Alert was issued Saturday during the same hours, as a heat wave has gone through California the past week.

During a Flex Alert, consumers are urged to set thermostats to 78 degrees, avoid using major appliances and turn off all unnecessary lights.

Cal ISO said in a news release that additional Flex Alerts would “likely” be called as heat is expected to intensify through Tuesday.

The temperature in Sacramento is expected to reach 107 degrees Sunday, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. Monday’s temperatures are expected to be 111 and 112 on Tuesday.

Cal ISO said Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are “shaping up” to be the most difficult of the state’s heat wave. According to Cal ISO, Tuesday’s peak energy demand is forecasted to be 50,087 megawatts, which would be shy of the all-time record of 50,270 set in 2016.

Friday’s peak load was 45,829 megawatts and Saturday’s forecast was about 45,000, Cal ISO said.

What consumers should do in the hours before a Flex Alert

According to the Flex Alert website, consumers should shift their energy use to the morning and early afternoon hours.

In the morning before a Flex Alert, consumers should pre-cool their homes to 72 degrees, close blinds and drapes to keep the sun from heating up the home, turn off all necessary lights, and use major appliances.

It’s also recommended to set your pool pumps to run early in the morning, and charge your phones, laptops, and electric vehicles.

What consumers should do during a Flex Alert

During the hours of a Flex Alert and when conservation is needed, it’s recommended to set your thermostat to 78 if health permits.

People should avoid using appliances such as dishwashers, dryers and ovens along with turning off unnecessary lights.

Electrical devices that aren’t being used should be turned off, blinds and drapes should continue to be closed, and use fans when possible.