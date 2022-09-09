SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Californians were asked by the state’s power grid operators to once again conserve power as triple-digit temperatures continue.

The Flex Alert on Friday is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. During that time, Californians are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits. The use of major appliances should be avoided, and any lights not in use should be turned off.

It’s recommended to pre-cool homes prior to 4 p.m.

The Flex Alert on Friday is the 10th straight one issued by the California Independent System Operator. The first one in this series of calls for conservation was issued on Aug. 31.

The temperature on Friday was forecasted to be 108 degrees. It’s a few degrees cooler than Thursday, which saw a Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Some relief will finally be on the way as the weekend is expected to be in the low 90s, and highs in the 80s are forecasted for next week.

California avoided rolling blackouts at the beginning of the week with the help of four generators in Roseville and Yuba City, which produced enough power for 120,000 homes.

The state said it also narrowly avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday after Californians rallied and lowered energy consumption following a state-wide alert and Stage 3 alert.

Smoke from the Mosquito Fire has impacted the Sacramento area, including Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado Counties, according to the region’s air quality monitor. That same smoke may impact temperatures in the area as it could provide cover from the heat.