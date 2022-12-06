SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Californians wanting to have some fun in the snow can visit four SNO-Parks in the Eldorado National Forest.

Echo Lake, Carson Pass, Meiss Meadows and Iron Mountain are the four parks available for winter recreation. The activities available at the parks are cross-country skiing, dog sledding and snow play. Iron Mountain is the only SNO-Park of the four where snowmobiling is possible.

Permits are needed to park at the locations, and there are single-day and season permits available.

However, people can park off-site, but the U.S. Forest Service said drivers should park fully off the road by at least a car’s width. They also ask people not to park on the road when snow plowing is in progress.

Below are some tips given by California State Parks for visiting SNO-Parks.

Parking is first come, first serve at all SNO-Park sites, and no refunds are issued if there is no more parking available.

Campfires are not allowed on paved areas.

Carry a shovel and tire chains.

For more information about SNO-Parks, click or tap here.