Californians for Life director discusses Roe v. Wade, anti-abortion

In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state’s ban on most abortions.

Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law’s enforcement. The court offered no explanation for its action.

The Texas ban is thus likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to send the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by Republican justices and does not have to act immediately.

That action came a little over one month since the court heard oral arguments in a case that may overturn the Roe v. Wade decision completely.

Wynette Sills, the director of Californians for Life, joined Sonseeahray to discuss Roe v. Wade as it enters its 49th year and anti-abortion groups rally in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.