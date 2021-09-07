Californians see pandemic unemployment programs end

(KTXL) — As the country celebrated the American worker Monday for Labor Day, millions who haven’t been able to work as they did before the pandemic lost the specialized unemployment benefits that have helped keep them afloat.

Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers’ Rights, spoke with Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 to break down what all of this means here in California.

Correction: The previous headline for this story and a portion of the above video incorrectly stated that 8 million Californians will be impacted by the end of unemployment programs. According to the Associated Press, roughly 8.9 million Americans will lose all or some of these benefits.