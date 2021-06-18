Californians with COVID-19 vaccine can now access records online

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California health officials announced a new tool to help people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 access their record online.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state was working on a way for people to show that they have been vaccinated without having to carry their paper card.

“If one of the state’s nearly 20 million vaccinated Californians misplaces their paper card, the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record provides a convenient backup,” California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a news release.

The California Department of Public Health still recommends that people keep their paper card in a safe place, the state said.

The CDPH and state Department of Technology detailed the platform on a teleconference Friday morning.

On the new portal, people can enter their name, date of birth and an email address or phone number that are associated with their vaccine record. They then create a 4-digit PIN to access their record.

According to the state, the digital record has the same information as their paper CDC vaccination card.

But Newsom on Monday noted that the electronic verification system isn’t mandatory.

“It’s not a passport, it’s not a requirement,” Newsom said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.