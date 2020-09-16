California’s COVID-19 numbers fall, allowing more counties to reopen indoor operations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in California, more counties are moving to reopen some indoor businesses.

The state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to fall with the positivity rate at 3.6% and an average case rate of 7.7 per 100,000 people.

On Tuesday, California was officially removed from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s mandatory 14-day quarantine list for travelers.

Three more counties got the green light to move forward into the next tier of reopening.

The state’s top health officers announced Marin, Tehama and Inyo counties moved from the widespread purple tier to the substantial red tier, which allows counties to reopen many indoor businesses with extremely limited capacities.

Schools can also reopen for those counties in two weeks.

“We know there’s a whole host, another set of counties that are in purple today who have met the criteria for the red tier for one week,” explained California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “So if those trends hold, some additional counties could move from purple to red next week.”

Health officials said San Diego County, which was the first large county to move out of the state’s most restrictive tier, could fall back right back into it if their increased numbers continue for another week.

Officials won’t say yet if the indoor businesses and college reopenings accounted for San Diego County’s boost in cases and positivity rate.

“That any decision to move a county into a more restrictive tier is done thoughtfully, with allotted deliberation to ensure that we don’t cause businesses or communities to feel sort of stuck in the middle going back and forth,” Ghaly said.

With holidays around the corner, including Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashana, state officials urge caution. They warned trick or treating could also look different as health leaders spend the next few weeks developing guidance for Halloween.