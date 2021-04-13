California’s daily COVID-19 death count falls below 10 for first time since March 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the first time since the early days of the pandemic, California reported single-digit COVID-19 deaths Monday.

There were nine deaths reported Monday, the lowest number since March 20, 2020, when the California Department of Public Health reported seven deaths.

That number rose steadily over the year and sharply increased around the holidays. By January, the state saw a major spike in deaths related to COVID-19, with the seven-day average topping 650.

As of Monday, California has reported 59,258 deaths.

California health officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom have shown cautious optimism that the state is headed in a good direction when it comes to the pandemic.

A week ago, Newsom announced the state could fully reopen June 15. During last Tuesday’s announcement, the governor said the state had the lowest COVID-19 positivity in the country.

That June 15 date all depends on hospitalization and transmission rates staying low and vaccination rates continuing their upward trend.

California leaders are also wary of a possible spring surge in COVID-19 cases as public health officials track multiple variants of the virus.

“It is incumbent upon all of us not to announce ‘Mission accomplished,’ not to put down our guard, but to continue our vigilance that got us where we are today,” Newsom said.

All Californians ages 16 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday.