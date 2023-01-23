(KTXL) — California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of a shooting in Monterey Park.

“As people throughout the country and the world welcome the Lunar New Year today, California stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities reeling from the tragedy in Monterey Park,” reads the Lunar New Year proclamation issued by Newsom.

The Lunar New Year celebrations in California over the weekend were marred by a shooting Saturday night in a dance studio in Monterey Park, several miles east of Los Angeles, where 10 people were killed and 10 others injured.

Officials say the gunman later attempted to enter a ballroom in the nearby city of Alhambra before being stopped by community members who took his weapon.

The gunman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van located about 25 miles from the Monterey Park dance studio.

Events around the state commemorating the Lunar New Year had additional security present on Sunday after the shooting, and some events in Southern California were canceled.

Gov. Newsom visited Monterey Park on Sunday and met with local leaders.

President Joe Biden issued a statement condemning the shooting and ordered flags at all federal buildings to fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday.