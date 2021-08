SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bay Area’s Great America Halloween Haunt is now hiring.

Up to 600 associates are needed for the amusement park’s upcoming 13th anniversary season.

Available positions include actors, makeup artists, food associates and security guards.

Pay rates for talent and makeup artists start at $15.65 per hour.

If you’re at least 16 years old, you can apply online.

The Halloween Haunt runs select weekend nights from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31.